Warring tribes engaged in violent clashes in northwest Pakistan ink peace agreement as death toll rises to 50

Peshawar, Aug 1 (PTI) Violent clashes between warring tribes in Pakistan's restive northwestern Kurram district ended on Thursday after the two sides agreed on a peace agreement brokered by jirga leaders as the death toll rose to 50 in the week-long fighting that also left more than 225 people injured, a senior official said.

All clashes in Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, have stopped after the peace agreement, said Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud.

The peace agreement was reached at a grand tribal jirga held separately between the warring Shia and Sunni factions at Markazi Imam Bargah and Sadda Jirga Hall Parachinar headquarters of Kurram district, officials said.

The leading tribal elders from both sides inked the agreement.

Under the agreement, both the tribes agreed to cooperate with the government in the maintenance of public order. Any party violating the peace agreement will pay a fine up to Rs.12 crore as per the deal.

Moreover, tight security would be ensured on all the main highways and roads in the district.

The inter district roads have been opened for vehicular traffic.

According to the police and district administration, armed clashes started seven days ago between Sunni and Shia tribes in the Upper Kurram district, which has witnessed deadly conflicts among tribes and religious groups as well as sectarian clashes and militant attacks in the past.

The clashes between Boshehra and Maleekhel tribesmen turned into sectarian skirmishes and spread to other areas, including Peewar, Tangi, Balishkhel, Khaar Kalay, Maqbal, Kunj Alizai, Para Chamkani, and Karman.

Officials with the help of tribal elders, military leadership, police and district administration earlier brokered a truce between Shia and Sunni tribes on Sunday. PTI AYZ ZH ZH