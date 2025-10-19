Was it an inside job? Paris whispers following Louvre museum heist

New Delhi: A theft at the Louvre on Sunday forced the museum to shut for the day. Culture Minister Rachida Dati said the robbery took place at opening time. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway.

The Louvre said it closed for “exceptional reasons” and did not share details.

French daily Le Parisien reported that the thieves came in from the side facing the Seine, where construction is on. They used a freight elevator to reach the Apollo Gallery. After breaking windows, they took nine pieces from the jewellery collection of Napoleon and the Empress, the report said.

These details have raised a simple question in Paris: did someone inside help. Freight lifts and staff routes are not open to visitors. The timing at opening suggests knowledge of routines. Police are checking CCTV, access logs, elevator records and contractor permits. They will also review alarms and movement in the construction area.

The Apollo Gallery displays a selection of the French Crown Jewels. A breach there hurts confidence in the museum’s security. The Louvre has seen famous thefts before, including the Mona Lisa in 1911, later found in Florence. Two pieces of armour were also stolen in 1983 and recovered decades later.

Security at the site will be reviewed. Expect tighter control of service corridors and lifts, and more checks on vendors. Police will watch river routes and dealers for any move to sell the jewels.

For now, the facts are brief: a robbery at opening, nine jewels reported missing, and the Louvre closed while the search continues. Whether it was an inside job is not confirmed.