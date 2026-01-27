Washington State Senate convenes special session, adopts resolution celebrating India's R-Day

New York, Jan 27 (PTI) In a remarkable gesture, the Washington State Senate adopted a resolution at a special session in honour of India's 77th Republic Day, acknowledging the country's strong traditions of democracy and contributions of its diaspora.

The Senate Resolution on Monday was piloted by Indian-American Washington State Senator Manka Dhingra of Redmond and also supported from the floor of the Senate by Indian-origin State Senator from Bellevue Vandana Slatter, a press statement from the Consulate General of India in Seattle said.

The Consulate said it was an "exceptional gesture" in honour of India's 77th Republic Day that the Washington State Senate convened the special session and overwhelmingly adopted Resolution Number 8674, celebrating the Republic Day of India.

As the resolution was adopted, the chamber broke into applause, and Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta acknowledged the reception with a ‘Namaste’.

"The resolution acknowledged India's strong traditions of democracy, the contributions of the large Indian American population in the State and the role of the Indian Consulate in Seattle in fostering a stronger multifaceted relationship with the State,” it said.

Dhingra said she is proud to honour Republic Day 2026 as a “symbol of our shared values of democracy, diversity and inclusion and the bonds between India and the United States." "Republic Day commemorates the day India implemented its Constitution, taking the final step in its non-violent path to full independence and establishing the largest democracy in the world," she said.

Dhingra underlined that Indian-Americans "enrich every facet of our society, from the classroom to the boardroom, as small business owners, as CEOs and state legislators.” She added that more than 100,000 Indian-Americans call Washington home and "reflect the values of inclusion and pluralism through their many cultural and religious identities." Slatter said the resolution recognises India's Republic Day and the contribution of the Indian-American community in Washington State.

“As an immigrant and daughter of immigrants, I know what it's like to build a life someplace new and to contribute to a community that does not yet know you. This is the story of so many immigrants and of Indian-Americans across our state and our nation. It takes courage, determination and hope to do that,” she said.

She added that immigrants “renew our nation by bringing ideas and energy and purpose, and Indian-Americans have done so through innovation, public service, through culture, arts, music, small business and food. And it brings us all together as neighbours, as a community and as a state,” Slatter said.

Several other State Senators made statements affirming India-US friendship and praised the role of India as the world's largest democracy.

The Senate proceedings began with a recitation of verses from the Taittareeya Upanishad and concluded with a special luncheon reception hosted by the Consul General of India in Seattle, Prakash Gupta, at the Washington State Capitol in Olympia in the Senate Rules Room.

The event featured addresses by other State Senators and a special Bharatnatyam dance recital commemorating 150 years of the national song of India - 'Vande Mataram'.