'We are at war': Netanyahu tells Israel after Hamas launches attack

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Israel that it is "at war" with Hamas militants that rule the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu's comments in a televised address mark his first since the Gaza Strip's Hamas rulers launched a major, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday. He ordered a call-up of reservists and promised that Hamas would "pay a price that it hasn't known until now."

"We are at war," Netanyahu said. "Not an 'operation,' not a 'round,' but at war."

The prime minister also ordered the military to clear the infiltrated towns of Hamas militants that remained locked in gunfights with Israeli soldiers.

Hamas on Saturday fired thousands of rockets at Israel and sent dozens of fighters across the country's heavily fortified border, a massive show of force that caught Israel off-guard on a major holiday. (AP)