'We are heartbroken', Liam Payne's family says in tribute

New Delhi: After the tragic death of former One Direction star Liam Payne, his family has issued a heartfelt statement:

Advertisment

"We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we'll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Payne was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials reported.

According to Buenos Aires police, "Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina's capital, resulting in extremely serious injuries." Medics confirmed his death at the scene.

Advertisment

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, stated on Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV channel that Payne fell into a courtyard but declined to answer further questions about the incident, including whether Payne jumped from the balcony or fell by accident.

Argentine media reported that Payne was in Buenos Aires to attend the concert of his former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan.