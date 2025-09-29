We often see lists of ‘top’ schools. But what makes good school for your child?

Toowoomba, Sep 29 (The Conversation) Lists of Australia’s “top” schools regularly make headlines.

We see this every year with Year 12 and NAPLAN results. Earlier this month, News Corp papers also ranked public high schools across different states.

Parents are likely to scroll through these lists eagerly, scanning for their child’s school or the names of schools they might be thinking about. With families understandably keen to ensure their kids get a good education, rankings provide a clear and seemingly easy guide.

But do they really tell us which schools are the best? And more importantly, how do you know if a school is a good fit for your child? What do league tables measure? League tables typically rely on academic performance. NAPLAN results compare how students in years 3, 5, 7 and 9 perform in literacy and numeracy tests, while Year 12 results show how senior students fared in final exams.

These measures give a snapshot of achievement and show patterns across time. But standardised testing only offers a partial view of a school. Often, it reflects community demographics and unequal distribution of resources more than teaching quality. For example, students in wealthier suburbs tend to do better than students in disadvantaged areas.

Some other rankings include other measures such as student attendance or parent satisfaction surveys. Even so, they remain narrow.

These tables do not reveal what happens in classrooms. They do not show the quality of relationships between teachers and students. They do not capture whether a school provides strong well-being support, fosters creativity, or values diversity. And they certainly cannot tell you whether your child will be happy there.

On top of this, they assume families always have a choice about where they send their kids.

But popular public schools typically have strict catchment areas, which means only children living locally can enrol. For families outside those boundaries, the options are often limited to a less sought-after public school, a specialist intake program at their preferred school (such as a music or academic scholarship), or paying for a private education.

They may not have the funds for private education, or they may not have put their names on waiting lists in time.

What research says really matters Of course, academic results matter, but they are only part of the picture when it comes to a “good school”. Research shows learning flourishes when students feel safe, respected and inspired.

A truly good school feels good to be in. According to a 2024 UNESCO report, joy, relationships and belonging fuel both well-being and achievement. The Australian government’s student wellbeing framework similarly says schools must prioritise safety, inclusion and student voice to best support student learning.

So this means opportunities beyond academics also count. This can include arts, sports, vocational pathways and other extracurricular activities to give students chances to develop their talents, build confidence and make social connections.

Personal and family values matter too. A school might be academically strong but highly competitive, which does not suit every child. Conversely, a smaller school with average test scores might offer a nurturing environment where your child can thrive.

What’s right for your child? So how do families put this into practice when weighing up schools? 1. Visit in person. League tables cannot show you what it feels like to walk through the gates. Notice how staff and students interact. Watch whether students seem engaged.

2. Talk to the school. Ask staff about their teaching approach, wellbeing policies and how they support diverse learners. For example, how do they respond if a student is struggling academically or emotionally? 3. Look for balance. A good school is not just about grades. Consider whether it offers music, visual arts, sport or vocational programs alongside academics.

4. Ask families already there. Parents and carers can share valuable insights into the culture. Do they feel welcome? Do their children enjoy going to school? 5. Think about your child. Some thrive in large, academically competitive schools. Others do better in smaller, community-focused environments. The best school is one where your child feels safe, challenged and supported.

Beyond rankings League tables will keep appearing because they make good headlines and spark debate. But they should not be the guide for choosing schools.

A truly good school partners with families, supports student wellbeing, and helps young people grow into capable, caring adults. That will not look the same for every child, and it will not be captured neatly in a newspaper list.

So next time you see a headline about the “top” schools, ask yourself: what kind of environment will help my child learn, belong and thrive? (The Conversation) SKS SKS