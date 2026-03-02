We will not allow any entity to use neighbouring country to destabilise Pak: Zardari

Islamabad, Mar 2 (PTI) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said that Pakistan would not allow any entity, domestic or foreign, to use a neighbouring country to destabilise his nation.

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament amid a ruckus by members of the opposition, Zardari said a recent UN report described the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan as an extra-regional threat.

“This report warns that any other country could fall victim to another catastrophic attack if the issue is ignored,” he said.

Until last week, we had tried "every possible form of diplomacy to prevent an outbreak of military response to terrorist incursions from Afghanistan, he said.

“Let me be clear: the soil of Pakistan is sacred. We will not allow any entity — domestic or foreign — to use neighbouring territory to destabilise our peace,” he said.

He said that despite multiple diplomatic engagements by Pakistan and friendly countries, the Afghan de facto regime continues to provide safe sanctuaries to a variety of terrorist groups, as all promises they made in Doha, not to allow these terror groups to operate from Afghan soil, have been conveniently forgotten.

He said they must choose to dismantle the terror groups that survive on the conflict and war economy. He also urged the Afghan Taliban to stop being used by another country as a battlefield for their ambitions.

Zardari also condemned the war being waged on Iran while negotiations were underway. He reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its "brotherly" nation.

He further condemned the attacks launched on the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. He also condoled the assassination of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

President Zardari emphasised the need to protect sovereignty, eliminate terrorism, and build on economic stability to achieve growth and create jobs.

He also said that Pakistan will continue to give its diplomatic and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and nobody in South Asia will be free and safe until Kashmiris win their freedom.

On India's actions of placing the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, the President said it is plain and simple hydro-terrorism, a weaponisation of vital water flows to exert political leverage.

Regarding Palestine, Zardari said Pakistan will continue to support the creation of an independent and undivided state of Palestine with borders as before 1967 and with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

This was Zardari’s 9th address to a joint session of parliament in his capacity as president. His address was marred by protest and sloganeering by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, who chanted, “Go, Zardari, go” and “Khan ko reha karo (free Imran Khan)”.

But undeterred, Zardari completed his address. PTI SH ZH ZH