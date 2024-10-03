Weakened but still strong Typhoon Krathon slams into Taiwan, two dead

Kaohsiung: A weakened and "weird" Typhoon Krathon slammed into southwestern Taiwan on Thursday, hitting the island with a storm that has killed two people so far and forced it to shut down a second day with hundreds of flights grounded and financial markets closed.

Krathon made landfall as a much weaker category 1 typhoon around midday at major port city Kaohsiung.

However, the government still warned people to stay at home given torrential rain, strong winds and storm surges coinciding with high tide.

Shortly after dawn, residents in Kaohsiung, a city of some 2.7 million people, received text message warnings telling them to seek shelter from gusts of more than 160kmh.

Kaohsiung's port recorded gusts of more than 220kmh.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai told reporters there were still too many people on the streets.

"Looking at surveillance cameras we can see there are a lot of people out riding scooters under such strong wind and rain, which is really very dangerous," he said.

"If you don't have to, please avoid going out." Taipei university student Liao Shian-rong, 24, came to Kaohsiung with some classmates to chase the storm, bringing equipment like barometers and saying it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"We are being hit by the eyewall now and will enter the eye soon," he said, filming the storm from a hotel lobby.

Taiwan's fire department reported two deaths as the approaching typhoon brought torrential rains across the island.

Both fatalities were on the mountainous and sparsely populated east coast - a man who fell while trimming a tree and another man whose vehicle was hit by a falling rock.

Parts of eastern Taiwan recorded rainfall of more than 1.6m, bringing rocks and mud cascading down onto roads.

The Southern Taiwan Science Park, home to one of chipmaker TSMC's main factories, said operations were continuing as normal.

The typhoon is forecast to slowly work its way up Taiwan's flat western plain and weaken further into a tropical depression by late Friday before reaching the capital Taipei.

All domestic flights were cancelled for a second day, as well 236 international ones. The north-south high-speed rail line suspended services from central to southern Taiwan until early evening.

Taiwan's financial markets closed for a second day too.

Typhoons often hit Taiwan's east coast facing the Pacific, but Krathon is unusual in that it directly hit the west coast.

The Kaohsiung government has been particularly cautious in its preparations given the last time it was stuck by such a storm, 1977's Typhoon Thelma, 37 people died and the city was devastated. (CNA)