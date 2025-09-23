Weaponising immigration policy to advance xenophobic agenda: organisation on Trump’s ‘reckless’ $100,000 H1B fee

New York, Sep 23 (PTI) US President Donald Trump’s “reckless" proclamation imposing a USD 100,000 fee on H1B visas is not about protecting American jobs but about “weaponising” immigration policy to advance a “xenophobic agenda”, a leading community organisation said. On Friday, the Trump administration announced a one-time USD 1,00,000 fee on H-1B visas.

Indian American Impact strongly condemned Trump’s reckless order imposing the USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas and said its “chaotic” rollout sparked panic and chaos—especially for professionals abroad working or visiting family with medical emergencies.

The proclamation “is not about protecting American jobs; it is about weaponising immigration policy to advance a xenophobic agenda. By targeting H-1B holders, Trump is both sabotaging our economic future and fuelling discrimination against Indian Americans and all immigrant communities across the country,” Executive Director of Indian American Impact Chintan Patel said in a statement Monday.

The organisation, which works to build power for Indian and South Asian Americans by mobilising, engaging and electing members of these communities across the US, said that the “devastating” policy threatens America’s global leadership, undermines the high-skilled workforce that drives US competitiveness, and places an unbearable burden on families and businesses alike.

Patel added that Trump’s USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas is a “direct attack" on the very workers and communities who fuel America’s economy and innovation.

“The consequences will be immediate and devastating: families separated, careers derailed, and communities destabilised. Immigrants have always been America’s greatest strength, building prosperity, breakthroughs, and communities that enrich us all. Instead of embracing that strength, Trump is clamping down on every form of immigration, tearing families apart, destabilising businesses, and weakening our economy,” he said adding that the America “we believe in welcomes talent, keeps families together, and builds shared prosperity.” Attorney Navneet Chugh said in a statement to PTI that with over 1.5 million engineering graduates annually and the world’s largest pool of English-speaking technical professionals, India has become the global talent factory.

He said Indian professionals comprise approximately 72 per cent of all approved H-1B visas, making them the “backbone" of America’s strategy to address talent shortages in critical STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields. These workers fill gaps in research, engineering, computer programming, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing—areas where domestic talent supply consistently falls short of demand, Chugh added.

He underlined that the economic contributions by Indians in the US are immense. H-1B workers and their families inject approximately USD 86 billion annually into the US economy through wages, consumption, and investment.

They contribute over USD 24 billion in federal and state taxes, plus an additional USD 25 billion to Social Security and Medicare. Crucially, many return to their home countries before completing the 10 years required to qualify for Social Security benefits, leaving billions in contributions permanently in the US system—a windfall that represents a hidden subsidy from immigrant workers to American retirees, he said.

Chugh said Indian immigrants have become the backbone of American technological leadership, as he cited the examples of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft head Satya Nadella and Adobe chief Shantanu Narayen.

“These aren’t isolated cases—they represent a broader pattern of Indian professionals driving American innovation,” Chugh said.

Chugh further noted that the geopolitical implications of Trump’s order are significant. "The US-India strategic partnership is crucial for counterbalancing China’s rise, yet immigration policies that drain India’s talent without compensation strain diplomatic relations. Meanwhile, China has implemented aggressive programmes to retain and attract top talent, recognising human capital as a strategic asset.

“The United States risks alienating its most important democratic ally in Asia while simultaneously strengthening competitors who better understand the value of human capital investment,” he said.

A report in The Harvard Crimson said that between 2017 and 2024, Harvard sponsored an average of 125 new H-1B visa petitions that were approved each year.

“While Trump’s order only applies to new H-1B visa requests, the fee could place a significant financial burden on Harvard if it continues to sponsor a similar number of new H-1B visa applicants. If Harvard continues to sponsor more than 100 new H-1B visa applicants each year, the University will annually pay more than USD 10 million in fees,” The Harvard Crimson report said.

After the Trump administration clarified that the new USD 100,000 fee requirement for H1B visas does not apply to current visa holders and is a one-time payment applicable only to new petitions, the Harvard International Office said it continues to "work to understand the full impact of this proclamation."