Webinar series to be organised for Indian Americans ahead of inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Washington, Dec 8 (PTI) More than a month ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a five-part webinar series will be organised for Indian Americans to recap the history of the temple.

The webinar series will be organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America and the Hindu University of America.

The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set for January 22, 2024.

The webinar on “500-year Hindu struggle to rebuild Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya” begins on December 9 with a presentation from K K Muhammed, (retd) regional director (North) of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

During his long career, Muhammed is credited for the discovery and restoration of many important monuments, a work which garnered him the Padma Shri award in 2019, India’s fourth highest civilian honour.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has been invited for the second webinar on December 10 to give a historical perspective on building the Ram Temple.

In a joint statement, the Hindu University of America and Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America said the series of webinars have been organised to reprise the long history of the Hindu struggle and eventual victory to reclaim this sacred symbol of our civilisation narrative. This “Good over Evil” struggle will be recounted in five parts, it said.

Well-known lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is involved in the Gyanvapi mosque dispute, will be the keynote speaker for the third webinar on January 6, during which he will give a legal perspective on the entire movement.

During the fourth webinar on January 7, scientist and author Anand Ranganathan shared his thoughts on lessons learned from the 500-year Hindu struggle to rebuild Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

The fifth and final webinar has been scheduled for January 13, where the focus would be the contributions of Hindu Americans in rebuilding the Ram temple. The list of the speakers for the last webinar has not been released yet.