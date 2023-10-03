Western Nepal hit by twin earthquakes, 2 injured

Kathmandu, Oct 3 (PTI) Two persons were injured and several houses damaged when two successive earthquakes measuring 5.3 magnitude and 6.3 magnitude respectively hit western parts of Nepal on Tuesday, according to the country's seismological centre.

The first earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude was recorded at 2:40 p.m. and another 6.3 magnitude quake at 3:06 p.m. in Bajhang district, 700-km west of Kathmandu, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre said.

Later, three aftershocks measuring 5.1 magnitude at 15:13 p.m., 4.1 magnitude at 15:45 p.m. and 4.1 magnitude at 16:28 p.m. hit the sparsely populated mountainous region, the agency said.

Two persons, including a student, were injured. The student panicked and jumped from a two-story building and sustained injuries in Achham district, sources said.

A building of the district police office in Bajhang was damaged and several houses developed cracks, according to the local administration office.

Many smaller aftershocks were also felt after the tremors, said an official at the District Administration Office Bajhang.

The tremors were felt in adjoining districts including Achham, Doti, Bajura and Baitadi districts. Tremors were also felt in Kathmandu and neighbouring India.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.