Western Nepal’s Kaski district records low-intensity quake

Kathmandu, May 28 (PTI) Kaski district in western Nepal was hit by a low-intensity earthquake Wednesday morning.

An earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude with its epicentre around Phulibang struck Kaski district at 11:56 am on May 28, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

However, there are no reports of damage caused by the earthquake so far.

The tremor was also felt in neighbouring Lamjung, Tanhu and Parvat district, according to official sources.

Earlier, on May 26, an earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude occurred with its epicentre around Ramidanda in the Jajarkot district. PTI SBP NPK NPK