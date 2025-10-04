What is cultural intelligence?

Paris, Oct 4 (The Conversation) Whether at school, at work, or in our leisure time, we encounter individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds. "Cultural intelligence," which allows us to understand and adapt to different cultural codes, is an essential asset for promoting coexistence.

What does it mean to be intelligent? To pass a logic test? To solve an equation? To have a good memory? Intelligence has long been reduced to an IQ score . However, as early as the 1920s and 1940s, American psychologists such as Edward Thorndike, Louis Thurstone, and Raymond Cattell were already highlighting the existence of different forms of intelligence.

In the 1980s, another American psychologist, Robert Sternberg, proposed an approach that distinguished three complementary dimensions : analytical intelligence (reasoning, comparing, solving problems), creative intelligence (imagining, dealing with novelty) and practical intelligence (adapting to one's environment, acting effectively). According to his approach , being intelligent is, above all, knowing how to achieve one's life goals, in a given context, by mobilizing one's strengths and compensating for one's weaknesses.

Interacting in multicultural environments It was in the continuity of Sternberg's work that the notion of cultural intelligence (CQ) emerged . Proposed by Earley and Ang in 2003 , it refers to the ability to understand cultural differences, adapt to them and interact effectively in multicultural environments. The initial objective was to explain why some expatriates succeed better than others during international assignments. The researchers thus identified four complementary dimensions of cultural intelligence.

The metacognitive dimension corresponds to the ability to become aware of one's own cultural biases and to adjust one's way of thinking and interacting according to the context. For example, a French manager may be accustomed to expressing criticism very directly. When faced with interlocutors from a cultural context where this criticism is formulated more implicitly, they understand that this style may be perceived as too abrupt. They then revise their approach to facilitate cooperation.

The cognitive dimension refers to general knowledge about other cultures, their norms and practices: knowing, for example, that in Japan exchanging a business card follows a precise ritual, that in Germany any delay is perceived as a real lack of respect or that in the United States small talk during a meeting is an essential step before getting to the heart of the matter.

The motivational dimension reflects the desire and confidence needed to interact with culturally diverse people. It is found, for example, in students who voluntarily choose to join an international team even if it will require more communication efforts.

Finally, the behavioural dimension refers to the ability to concretely adapt one's verbal and non-verbal behaviours during an intercultural interaction. This may involve slowing down one's speech rate, modulating the tone of one's voice, or adjusting the distance from one's interlocutor, depending on the cultural context.

An essential skill Numerous studies confirm the positive effects of cultural intelligence. For example, it helps expatriates adapt better and reduce their anxiety, it improves leadership and the performance of multicultural teams , or it stimulates cooperation and innovation by facilitating knowledge sharing .

Initially designed to support executives on assignment abroad, cultural intelligence is now recognized as an essential skill in many contexts : at work, at school, but also in daily life, wherever people from different cultures meet.

Research also shows that this skill can be learned and developed. Intercultural training, whether through courses , role-playing, or simulations , helps us better understand cultural differences. However, immersive experiences are the most effective: projects in multicultural teams or international trips can sustainably strengthen cultural intelligence.

What a study of engineering students reveals Cultural intelligence concerns the vast majority of students, who are called upon to learn and work in multicultural environments. With this in mind, we conducted a study among engineering students on international mobility to understand how this experience could strengthen their cultural intelligence.

Specifically, we assessed their cultural intelligence using a scientifically recognised questionnaire administered twice: before their departure and upon their return from mobility. This longitudinal methodology allows us to compare initial and final levels and to measure the evolution of the different dimensions of cultural intelligence.

The results are clear: international mobility significantly improves cultural intelligence, especially among those who had travelled little before or who were not spontaneously open to other cultures. In other words, the more "novice" you are, the more you progress. This is what we call the "first-time effect" : during a first prolonged contact with another culture, everyone is led to revise their benchmarks.

These findings have direct implications for the training of engineering students . International mobility is not just an asset to highlight on a CV: it is a unique opportunity to develop transversal skills that are now essential in the world of work. Employers expect their employees not only to be technically competent, but also able to adapt to multicultural environments and cooperate effectively across borders.

Our findings are consistent with other research that shows that cultural intelligence extends far beyond the scope of overseas travel. It promotes peaceful coexistence by reducing prejudices , helps foster better cooperation at work or in school, and prepares individuals to thrive in international environments. Schools and universities play a key role: by developing these skills, they contribute to training more adaptable professionals, but also to building a more inclusive society . (The Conversation) RD RD