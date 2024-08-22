When abortion is on the ballot, we win: Indian-American CEO of reproductive rights advocacy group

Chicago, Aug 22 (PTI) Indian-American Mini Timmaraju, who is the president and CEO a reproductive rights advocacy group, on Wednesday urged US voters to elect Vice President Kamala Harris as the next president to protect women’s rights, which she said is under threat from her rival Donald Trump.

“When abortion is on the ballot, we win,” said Timmaraju during her address on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

“In California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, and Vermont, voters sent a message: Come for our rights, and well come roaring back,” said the CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All, Timmaraju.

“And it seems like every day, another state gets added to that list. Let's hear it for Arizona and Montana- the latest states to announce that the people will get to have their say this November! Because voters who support reproductive freedom aren't the minority. We're the majority,” she said.

Trump and his running mate JD Vance should understand that Americans' private lives are nobody's business, Timmaraju said.

"Instead, Trump brags about overturning Roe v. Wade. And if you want to know what he'll do in office, Google Project 2025,” she told the thousands of participants at the DNC.

Kamala Harris, she said, has her own project for 2025: restoring reproductive freedom.

“It's simple: Do we want a president who said women should be punished for having abortions, or a president who trusts women? A vice president who voted against protecting fertility treatment, or a vice president who used fertility treatment to start a family? A president who created the crisis we're in, or a president who will fix it? This election will decide America's future. So let's elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz!” the Indian-American leader said. PTI LKJ SKY SKY