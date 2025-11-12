When Riyadh turned into ‘mini-India’: Celebrating Indian culture and Saudi friendship

Riyadh, Nov 12 (PTI) Evoking a sense of homecoming for the Indian diaspora and offering Saudi natives an immersive window to experience India’s vibrant culture and heritage, the recently concluded India Week at Riyadh Season was a cultural mosaic bringing India’s spirit to life in the heart of the Saudi Arabia capital.

From colourful cultural performances and traditional crafts to diverse regional cuisines and artistic showcases, the Al-Suwaidi Park here transformed into a lively “mini-India" from November 2-10 as the second edition of 'Global Harmony' initiative -- an effort by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Media and the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) -- offered visitors a living tapestry of India’s colours, sounds, and flavours.

It was anything but an ordinary day in the park, as the event burst to life with performances by singer Kanika Kapoor and rapper MC Stan, alongside a colourful parade of traditional Indian folk dances that drew huge crowds and enthusiastic participation.

Be it performers grooving to the energetic beats of bhangra, the colourful Rajasthani folk dance, or the festive flair of Gujarati garba, the celebration brought the spirit of India to life for homesick Indian expatriates and Saudis alike, offering a glimpse into the country’s rich cultural heartbeat beyond its beloved Bollywood scene.

It was a true “homecoming” for 33-year-old Manali Ramteke, who moved from India to Riyadh six months ago to join her techie husband. Getting to enjoy authentic desi vegetarian dishes was a rare delight -- one she had been longing for over the past few months.

"Every part and corner is designed to reflect India, giving an overwhelming sense of connection. We enjoyed the dances and concerts, and the beautifully presented food -- especially the vegetarian options -- made me really happy. We’d been missing India, and this feels like a homecoming, a true mini-India experience," she added, as her visibly delighted husband nodded in agreement.

It wasn’t only the Indian expats -- numbering over 2.7 million and forming one of the largest communities in Saudi Arabia -- who took part. Saudi locals also turned out in large numbers, spending the day with their families, enjoying the entertainment, and experiencing a taste of India’s culture.

“I really enjoy the culture and diversity here, and it’s great to learn about other cultures that exist. What surprised me most is seeing so many people from different regions come together. It’s been very enjoyable for me and my family. This is my first time attending, and I hope to come every year," said Hussain Salim, a local, who enjoyed the Indian upbeat music particularly.

The festival, highlighting 14 cultures represented by residents in Saudi Arabia, kicked off with India Week, as it did last year.

According to the organisers, the nearly "60 per cent" rise in attendance speaks for itself.

“It is all about uplifting the local experience, the expat experience, giving them the feel of home away from home... I always start with India first -- for its vibrant colors, rich spices, lively music, entertainment, and the incredible diversity between the South, North, East, and West. Each region is unique, and the food is absolutely tasty.

"I could spend an entire month just explaining the culture and showing the world what India is all about. As far as attendance goes, it has definitely gone up. We’re seeing many local Indians, as well as a strong turnout from Saudis and other Arabs, which is fantastic,” said Sarry Shaaban, consultant with GEA, Saudi Arabia.

The event was also attended by India’s Tourism Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who congratulated the host country’s government for this initiative, which helps the Indian diaspora connect with their roots, overcome feelings of loneliness, and foster a sense of unity with everyone.

Besides the dance and musical performances, the event also featured a full-fledged 'Indian Bazaar', offering everything from desi trinkets and ornaments to traditional attire and much more.

Tojie Jose, a woman in her 30s from Kerala now living in Riyadh, was seen embracing her love for fashion by modelling in her free time for 'Libsi Hindi', a Riyadh-based Indian clothing brand.

Draped in elegant saree and other traditional Indian attire, she’s been turning heads and earning heartfelt compliments of ‘Masha Allah' from the natives.

"The Saudi government is keen on ensuring that its people have the chance to explore different cultures and heritages. As an Indian, I feel incredibly proud to be a part of this initiative.

"When you talk about Indian culture, the first thing that comes to mind is our beautiful traditional attire -- and that’s exactly what we’re helping showcase with 'Libsi Hindi'. There’s a huge turnout from the Saudi public, and people are genuinely excited. The most interesting part? They absolutely love our outfits!" she added.

Indian artisans, skilled in making bangles and pottery, were a major attraction at the event, as intrigued Saudis and locals watched, while curious adults and children tried their hand at pottery.

For instance, Ram Dev from Beawar, Rajasthan, relished the admiration and respect he received in a distant land, enjoying both interacting with the crowd and teaching them the art of pottery, as well as selling his creations.

"People are buying my pottery and also learning to make it themselves. Seeing their excitement makes me very happy and motivates me. They are curious about how we create it, eager to understand the techniques, and enthusiastic to try it themselves," he added.

The Global Harmony initiative has now extended beyond 'India Week' to celebrate other cultures represented by residents in the Kingdom, including those from the Philippines, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Egypt, Yemen, Jordan, Uganda and Ethiopia. PTI MG MAH MAH