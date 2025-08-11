White House says Washington D.C. has highest murder rate in 2024; mentions Delhi, Paris, Islamabad & London

New York, Aug 11 (PTI) The White House on Monday said Washington, D.C. has the highest murder rate in 2024, as it cited the murder rates in Delhi, Islamabad, Paris, London and other cities around the world.

"The murder rate in Washington, D.C. today is greater than Bogota, Mexico City, and more. Make DC safe again,” the White House said in a post on social media.

The White House issued a chart that shows the 2024 murder rate per 100,000. The US capital tops the chart with a murder rate of 27.54 per 100,000.

The chart lists other leading cities from around the world, giving a comparison of how murder rates in those cities are far less than in Washington, D.C.

The cities in the list include Bogota (15.1), Mexico City (10.6), Islamabad (9.2), Ottawa (2.17), Paris (1.64), Delhi (1.49) and London (1.1). In a press conference in the White House, President Donald Trump announced that he is deploying the National Guard to help reestablish law, order and public safety in Washington, D.C, and deal with homelessness, saying the city will no longer be a sanctuary for illegal individuals. PTI YAS ZH ZH