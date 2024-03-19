White House to host first-ever trilateral summit with Philippines, Japan on April 11

Washington, Mar 19 (PTI) Leaders of the US, Japan and the Philippines will meet here on April 11 for their first-ever trilateral summit, during which they will discuss cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and emerging technologies and further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region amidst China's aggressive actions.

US President Joe Biden will host his Filipino counterpart Ferdinand R Marcos Jr and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan at the White House for the maiden trilateral summit, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

During their meeting, the three leaders will advance a partnership built on deep historical ties of friendship, robust and growing economic relations, a proud and resolute commitment to shared democratic values, and a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"The leaders will also reaffirm the ironclad alliances between the United States and the Philippines, and the United States and Japan. At the summit, the three leaders will discuss trilateral cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and emerging technologies, advance clean energy supply chains and climate cooperation, and further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," she said.

In addition, Biden will host Marcos for a meeting at the White House on April 11 to review the historic momentum in US-Philippines relations and discuss efforts to expand cooperation on economic security, clean energy, people-to-people ties and human rights and democracy, she said.

"The President will emphasise the US commitment to upholding international law and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific," Jean-Pierre said.

The US, Japan and the Philippines have all criticised China’s growing assertiveness in the region, especially over the disputed South China Sea — which it claims almost in its entirety. Tensions there have soared between Beijing and the Philippines, with clashes involving government vessels from both countries erupting numerous times.

Concerns also mount over China's actions near Taiwan, which is separated from the Philippines by the Bashi Channel. PTI LKJ NSA AKJ NSA NSA