Who’s on Trump’s board of peace and who has said no?

Shailesh Khanduri
President Donald Trump, center, with world leaders during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.

Jerusalem (AP): Several countries have said they will join US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, while a few European nations have declined their invitations.

Many have not yet responded to Trump's invites.

Chaired by Trump, the board was originally envisioned as a small group of world leaders overseeing the Gaza ceasefire plan.

But the Trump administration's ambitions have since expanded, with Trump extending invitations to dozens of nations and hinting at the board's future role as conflict mediator.

A White House official has said about 30 countries were expected to join the board, without providing details, while about 50 had been invited.

Here is a tally by The Associated Press on what countries are joining, which are not and which are undecided.

Countries that have accepted invitations to join the peace of board

  • Argentina
  • Albania
  • Armenia
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahrain
  • Belarus
  • Bulgaria
  • Egypt
  • Hungary
  • Indonesia
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kosovo
  • Morocco
  • Mongolia
  • Pakistan
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Uzbekistan
  • Vietnam

Countries that will not join the board, at least for now

  • France
  • Norway
  • Slovenia
  • Sweden
  • The United Kingdom

Countries that have been invited but remain noncommittal

Cambodia

China

Croatia

Cyprus

Greece

Germany

India

Italy

The European Union's executive arm

Paraguay

Russia

Singapore

Thailand

Ukraine

