Jerusalem (AP): Several countries have said they will join US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, while a few European nations have declined their invitations.
Many have not yet responded to Trump's invites.
Chaired by Trump, the board was originally envisioned as a small group of world leaders overseeing the Gaza ceasefire plan.
But the Trump administration's ambitions have since expanded, with Trump extending invitations to dozens of nations and hinting at the board's future role as conflict mediator.
A White House official has said about 30 countries were expected to join the board, without providing details, while about 50 had been invited.
Here is a tally by The Associated Press on what countries are joining, which are not and which are undecided.
Countries that have accepted invitations to join the peace of board
- Argentina
- Albania
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Belarus
- Bulgaria
- Egypt
- Hungary
- Indonesia
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kosovo
- Morocco
- Mongolia
- Pakistan
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- Uzbekistan
- Vietnam
Countries that will not join the board, at least for now
- France
- Norway
- Slovenia
- Sweden
- The United Kingdom
Countries that have been invited but remain noncommittal
Cambodia
China
Croatia
Cyprus
Greece
Germany
India
Italy
The European Union's executive arm
Paraguay
Russia
Singapore
Thailand
Ukraine