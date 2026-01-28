Wickremesinghe to face indictment in March, Lankan court told

Colombo, Jan 28 (PTI) Sri Lanka's former president Ranil Wickremesinghe, facing corruption charges, is to be indicted in March after completion of investigation, a court in Colombo was informed on Wednesday.

Wickremesinghe, who made a court appearance, faces charges that he had misappropriated state funds to the tune of LKR 16.6 million for travelling to the UK in 2023 to attend the convocation of his wife Prof Maithri Wickremesinghe at a British university.

He was arrested late August and granted bail two days later.

During Wednesday's proceedings at the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court, the prosecution reported the progress of the case as on date and said that the former President, who would be 77 this year, would be charged in March upon completion of the investigation.

Wickremesinghe has claimed the visit was part of his official functions as the president of Sri Lanka due to an official invitation and attended his wife’s convocation while in transit on his return journey.

On Wednesday, Wickremesinghe's secretary Saman Ekanayake from the Sri Lanka Administration Service, was remanded till February 11 for aiding and abetting the former president in the alleged misappropriation.

Ekanayake held the position of presidential secretary, the top civil service position, during Wickremesinghe's presidency between July 2022 and September 2024.