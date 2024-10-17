Wickremesinghe urges voters to elect 'experienced' team to tackle Sri Lanka's economy

Colombo, Oct 17 (PTI) Former Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday urged voters to elect his ex-economic recovery team in the upcoming parliamentary election, asserting that "experience" is "essential" in handling the economy.

In his first public appearance since his defeat in the September 21 presidential election, Wickremesinghe said an "experienced team can prevent another bankruptcy".

Sri Lanka declared bankruptcy in 2022 for the first time since independence from Britain in 1948 and was steered to a semblance of stability by the Wickremesinghe-led government.

“I urge the voters to elect an experienced team so that another bankruptcy can be prevented,” Wickremesinghe said, reminding the country that the island nation’s economy has to meet several targets to maintain its sustainability.

He said the state revenue target of 15 per cent by 2027 must be reached. It is a three per cent jump from the current levels.

As per the debt restructuring agreement reached at the last stages of his presidency, Sri Lanka has to start servicing debt by 2028.

“Those who worked with me during the last two and a half years are well experienced in handling the economy. They have the experience to do it. Whether you are in the opposition or government, experience will be important in handling the economy”, Wickremesinghe said.

Voting for the parliamentary election is to take place on November 14, almost 10 months ahead of the schedule.

Wickremesinghe, who lost to Anura Kumara Dissanayake in last month’s presidential election, is not contesting the parliamentary election.

The 75-year-old former president has opted out of contesting a parliamentary seat for the first time since 1977.

Wickremesinghe contested the presidential election as an independent backed by an assortment of parties under the New Democratic Front (NDF).

Going by the results of the presidential election, no party can expect to receive an overwhelming majority on November 14.

Wickremesinghe’s speech came as the ruling National People’s Power (NPP) has expressed confidence in winning an overwhelming majority at the parliamentary election.

The NPP aims for two-thirds majority or 150 seats in the 225-member Parliament. As many as 196 members are to be elected from the 22 districts based on the proportional representation system while 29 would be elected from the cumulative votes polled national list to provide the 225-member Parliament for a five-year term. PTI CORR GRS GRS GRS