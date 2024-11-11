Will announce nationwide protest march date shortly: ex-Pak PM Imran Khan

Lahore, Nov 11 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday said that in a few days he will announce the date for a nationwide "protest march" aimed at rallying support for his party's demands.
"This time, our people will not return to their homes. Our protest will continue until the restoration of the constitution, democracy, an independent judiciary, and the release of our innocent workers and leaders," said a post on the X account of Khan, 72.
"In the next few days, I will personally announce the date of the protest march with full preparation," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said, adding that he was ready to make any sacrifice for the country's "true freedom".
Khan made the comments during a conversation with journalists at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he is incarcerated, according to the post.
"PTI officials, assembly members, local leaders, ticket holders, workers, and supporters should complete their preparations and start mobilization work on the ground," said Khan.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who is also a member of the PTI, said that the party is ready for a "do or die" agitation for Khan's release.
Khan has been in jail in multiple cases since August 2023. PTI MZ GRS GRS