Will ensure America always has strongest, most lethal fighting force: Kamala Harris

Chicago: Kamala Harris has said that, if elected the commander-in-chief of the US, she will ensure that the country always has the strongest and most lethal fighting force in the world, Israel has the ability to defend itself and Ukraine and NATO allies are not abandoned.

Harris, 59, made these remarks as she formally accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination to take on Republican rival and former president Donald Trump in the November 5 election.

In her address to the Democratic National Convention here on Thursday, she said that she would never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to defend American forces and the country's interests against Iran and Iran-backed terrorists.

"And I will not cosy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim-Jong-Un, who are rooting for Trump. Because they know he is easy to manipulate with flattery and favours. They know Trump won’t hold autocrats accountable—because he wants to be an autocrat,’” Harris said.

"As President, I will never waver in defence of America’s security and ideals. Because, in the enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny, I know where I stand—and where the United States of America belongs,’ she said.

Harris said as Vice President, she has confronted threats to security, negotiated with foreign leaders, strengthened alliances, and engaged with brave troops overseas.

“As Commander-in-Chief, I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world. I will fulfil our sacred obligation to care for our troops and their families,” she said.

"And I will always honour, and never disparage, their service and their sacrifice," she said.

Trump, on the other hand, threatened to abandon NATO. He encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade America's allies, she said.

Trump said Russia could “do whatever the hell they want", she alleged.

Harris said five days before Russia attacked Ukraine, she met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to warn him about Russia’s plan to invade.

"I helped mobilise a global response— over 50 countries—to defend against Putin’s aggression. And as President, I will stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies,’ she said.

On the disastrous Gaza war, she said: "President Biden and I are working around the clock. Because now is the time to get a hostage deal and ceasefire done. Let me be clear: I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself." "Because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that the terrorist organisation Hamas caused on October 7, including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival," she said.

What has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating, the Vice President said, referring to the unprecedented terror attack by Hamas.

"So many innocent lives lost. Desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking,” she said.

“President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realise their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination,” Harris said.