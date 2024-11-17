Will lose election, says Elon Musk as Brazilian first lady says ‘f***k you’

New Delhi: During a panel discussion at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro focused on social media regulation, Brazil's First Lady, Janja Lula da Silva, publicly snubbed tech mogul Elon Musk on Saturday.

The confrontation arose amidst discussions on combating misinformation and the role of social media in democratic processes.

Janja da Silva did not mince words, reportedly declaring, "Fuck you, Elon Musk," in front of an audience that included global leaders and media.

says Brazil's first lady, Janja da Silva, during the G20 Social panel. pic.twitter.com/z99XqiHwnj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 16, 2024

This bold statement was made in the context of ongoing disputes between the Brazilian government and Musk, particularly concerning X Corp's (formerly known as Twitter) compliance with local laws.

Taking to his platform X, Musk said, “They will lose the next election”.

They will lose the next election — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2024

There has been frictions between international tech giants and national governments over issues like content moderation, freedom of speech, and regulatory oversight.

This particular clash comes at a time when Musk, who is known for his outspoken views on free speech, is poised to take a significant advisory role in the incoming U.S. administration led by President-elect Donald Trump.

The first lady's remarks were met with mixed reactions. Some attendees and observers on social media platforms expressed shock at the language used by a figure of her stature, while others saw it as a stand against perceived overreaches by tech platforms in national sovereignty and local governance.

After his evident role in the victory of Donald Trump in recently concluded US presidential elections, this is the second such threat from Musk about elected governments.

Earlier this month, Musk issued similar threat to Justin Trudeau government in Canada.