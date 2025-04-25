‘Will support India as it hunts for those responsible for Pahalgam attack’: DNI Tulsi Gabbard

New York/Washington, Apr 25 (PTI) US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Friday said America stands with India as it hunts down those responsible for the heinous Pahalgam attack that killed 26 Hindus.

The State Department too said the US stands with India and called for Pahalgam attack perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

“We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam,” Gabbard said in a post on X.

“My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM @narendramodi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack,” she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam in a phone call with Prime Minister Modi and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the “heinous attack.” On Thursday, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said: “As President (Donald) Trump and Secretary (Marco) Rubio have made clear, the United States stands with India, strongly condemns all acts of terrorism.” “We pray for the lives of those lost and for the recovery of the injured and call for the perpetrators of this heinous act to be brought to justice,” Bruce added.

Responding to a question on whether the US sees Pakistan as potentially being behind the attack and if Washington is playing any role in trying to de-escalate tensions between the two South Asian nations, Bruce said the issue was highlighted due to the severity of the situation but added that no further comment would be made at this time.

“What I can tell you is, of course, as we all know, it’s a rapidly changing situation and we are monitoring it closely, as you might imagine. And we, of course, are not now taking a position on the status of Kashmir or of Jammu either, so that’s really going to be the extent of what I can say today.” When asked if President Donald Trump had offered to mediate between India and Pakistan in his first term, she said, “I’m not going to be remarking... as I mentioned.” Meanwhile, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who had been nominated by US President Donald Trump to be the US ambassador to the United Nations, said America is deeply saddened by the horrific mass terror attack in Kashmir, India.

“The United States stands unequivocally with India in the face of terrorism. We mourn the innocent lives lost and pray for the swift recovery of those injured. Prime Minister Modi and the resilient people of India have our unwavering support and heartfelt condolences during this difficult time.” Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, who recently broke the record for longest Senate floor speech in history after speaking for 25 hours and 5 minutes, said he is deeply disturbed by the terrorist attack that killed at least 26 people in Kashmir. “There is no place for this kind of abhorrent violence. I offer my condolences to those grieving this tragic loss and pray that those injured recover quickly.” US Senator Chris Murphy from Connecticut extended his deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and all those impacted by the horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir.

"These unjustified act of violence against innocent civilians are abhorrent. I urge the relevant authorities to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice and guard against a rise in ethnic tensions that could spiral into more violence."