Will take strict action if KPK officials are assaulted in Islamabad: KPK CM Gandapur

Peshawar, Oct 9 (PTI) Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday said strict action would be taken if the provincial government's officials faced violence in the national capital.

Addressing a cabinet meeting, Gandapur claimed that peaceful protesters from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party faced 'undue' aggression. He alleged that uniformed police officers and rescue workers were unlawfully detained.

"If it is proven that Islamabad police and administration have resorted to violence, we will take strict action. Our rescue machinery has also been illegally seized. As Chief Minister, wherever I go, my officials and necessary equipment will accompany me," Gandapur said.

Gandapur, a mercurial leader and confidante of former premier Imran Khan, led a caravan of dozens of vehicles to the national capital Saturday afternoon. After arriving in Islamabad, he left his supporters and went to the KP House for refreshments, but disappeared from there.

After remaining incommunicado for more than 24 hours, he suddenly appeared Sunday evening at the provincial assembly building in Peshawar.

Facing flak over his mysterious disappearance during the party's protest in Islamabad, Gandapur on Tuesday claimed that he was treated like a "terrorist" by police in the national capital.

"There was fascism in KP House Islamabad. Our property was illegally damaged," he said.

He announced plans to consult on legal action, with a committee set up to estimate the damages incurred.

"We will consult on legal proceedings and decide a course of action. A committee has been formed to assess the damages at KP House. Such fascism and illegal actions from the federal government are unacceptable. We will not compromise on the province's autonomy and constitutional rights under the 18th Amendment, " he added.