‘Will this degree lead to a job?’ is the wrong question. Here’s what you should ask instead

As an academic, the question I get asked most by students and parents is, “will this degree lead to a job?”.

It is understandable. However, it isn’t necessarily the right question to ask as young people consider what course will suit them best.

Focusing solely on immediate job prospects (“degree equals job”) can limit the understanding of what university courses actually provide.

What is a degree for? A degree isn’t merely a gateway to employment, it’s the foundation for a life of professional and personal development.

Students often begin a university course with a specific career path in mind, only to discover new interests that lead them in unexpected directions.

For example, a student might start a design degree dreaming of becoming a fashion designer, only to find the demands of the industry clash with their introverted nature. Instead, they might discover a passion for sustainable textiles, a field requiring meticulous material research.

Their design degree didn’t lead to one end point, but gave them the opportunities to learn what they were really suited to, and the skills to pursue this.

Not about becoming an expert in one thing University education is also not just about mastering a subject, it’s about acquiring transferable skills, such as problem solving, communication and the ability to work in diverse situations with diverse people.

It is also about developing critical thinking and the ability to assess evidence. These skills can then be applied to many ideas and issues.

In today’s unpredictable, technology-driven world, new jobs emerge quickly, while others fade away. A university degree should equip students with the adaptability to navigate these changes, rather than simply slotting into existing job categories.

So, instead of asking whether a degree will directly lead to a job, consider these following five questions.

1. What skills will I develop in this programme? Creative degrees, for example, encourage critical thinking, creativity, technical skills, and the ability to articulate and present ideas, skills that are highly valued across many fields.

An arts or health sciences degree may also encourage valuable critical thinking and research skills.

2. Are there opportunities for practical experience? Look for courses that offer internships, industry projects and practical workshops. These experiences help students build professional networks and gain insights about what they really like (and don’t like) about different types of work.

3. Will the course expose me to diverse cultural contexts? Consider programmes that offer international exchange opportunities. These experiences can be transformative, broadening students’ cultural perspectives and enhancing their sensitivity and awareness to diverse cultural environments. They also cultivate maturity and independence by challenging students to navigate unfamiliar environments with their peers.

4. How does this course encourage resilience and lifelong learning? Seek out courses that emphasise creativity, experimentation, independent thinking and teach in hands-on learning environments.

Such courses teach students to cope with change – a skill they will need in fast-evolving workplaces. It also prepare students for a lifetime of continuous learning, which is essential for sustained career growth and personal development.

5. What have recent graduates done with this degree? Exploring the diverse paths of graduates can provide a realistic view of a degree’s possibilities.

On open days, seek out workshops and current students and staff. Ask about further study options – do students in a certain course often need (or want) to do postgraduate study? And remember Whatever students choose to study it's important they do something they are truly interested in. Education can and should be enjoyable.