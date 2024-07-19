Windows users face huge outage: Flights, banks, stock exchange effected

News Delhi: A widespread outage on Friday affected Windows 10 users worldwide due to a recent Crowdstrike update.

This issue is causing PCs to freeze on the recovery screen, displaying the message: “It looks like Windows didn’t load correctly. If you’d like to restart and try again, choose Restart my PC below.”

Users have reported seeing the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) across various sectors, including banking institutions, supermarkets, and media companies in the United States.

The exact cause remains unconfirmed, but cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike has acknowledged the issue and is investigating the BSOD reports.

World wide airline services, industries, tech services, banks, stock exchange and several large multinational companies are affected majorly, with their Windows-based desktops and laptops affected across their networks.