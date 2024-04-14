Winter session of Nepal's Parliament prorogued

Kathmandu, Apr 14 (PTI) Nepal Parliament Speaker Devyaj Ghimire on Sunday announced that the current session of the House of Representatives will be prorogued from midnight, amidst a tussle between the ruling coalition and the opposition over several issues.

Advertisment

Ghimire announced this during Sunday’s Parliament session, reading out a letter from President Ramchandra Paudel to this effect.

During the meeting, he informed lawmakers about the work carried out by the House of Representatives -- the Parliament's lower house -- in the current session that started on January 16.

The council of ministers on Friday decided to recommend the President to end the winter session of the federal parliament with effect from Sunday midnight.

Advertisment

The decision to end the Parliament session follows a series of obstructions lately due to disputes between the ruling and opposition parties.

The main opposition Nepali Congress had obstructed the Parliament session several times, demanding a parliamentary panel to probe Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane’s alleged involvement in the cooperative money embezzlement scam.

Lamichhane, who is accused of misusing cooperative funds worth millions of rupees, has been denying the charges. PTI SBP GRS AKJ GRS GRS