Wisdom of Indian civilization solid foundation of world’s largest democracy: Belarus president

Moscow, Jan 26 (PTI) Expressing pride in his country’s long-standing relations with India, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenka on Monday lauded the resilience of Indian democracy based on the wisdom of Indian civilization.

In his congratulatory messages to President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India’s 77th Republic Day, Lukashenka underscored that this day reflects the “age-old wisdom of Indian civilization, which serves as the solid foundation of the world’s largest democracy”.

“Belarus is proud of its long-standing friendly relations with India. I am convinced that our cooperation, based on trust and mutual support, continues to develop steadily and acquire new practical significance,” he said.

“I am confident that through joint efforts we will fully realise the substantial potential for cooperation in industry, digitalisation, agriculture, and security,” Lukashenka wrote in his messages to the Indian leaders.

Lukashenka said that India, as the BRICS chair, is contributing to the strengthening of a multipolar and just world order.

He also expressed his desire to meet with Prime Minister Modi during the BRICS summit later this year under the rotating presidency of India, a Belarus presidential press service said.