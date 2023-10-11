With rocket attack from Syrian territory, Israel now fighting on three fronts

New Delhi: The Israeli military said it is responding to fire from Syria with artillery and mortar shelling.

The military said Tuesday that unidentified projectiles were fired from Syria and appeared to have fallen in an open area.

The flare-up comes as Israel is striking in Gaza in response to a stunning attack by Hamas and as exchanges of fire with the Lebanese Hezbollah have continued.

Isreal are now fighting on three fronts.

There was no immediate comment from Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based opposition war monitor, said a Palestinian faction conducted the rocket attack from Syrian territory. (AP)