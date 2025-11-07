With win in Norwich, Singh Swarnjit becomes first Sikh to be elected mayor in Connecticut

New York, Nov 7 (PTI) Indian-origin Democrat businessman Singh Swarnjit has been elected as Mayor of the city of Norwich in Connecticut, becoming the first Sikh mayor in the state's history.

Swarnjit got 3,978 votes (57.25 per cent) while his Republican rival Stacy Gould received 2,828 votes (40.7 per cent).

According to his profile on his election website, Swarnjit described Norwich as a “city that has embraced his family with open arms.” It said that after his family fled the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India, he “arrived in the United States in 2007 seeking the promise of the American Dream and freedom from the threat of violent persecution.” Swarnjit is a real estate developer and owns a gas station in Norwich.

"As someone who has been welcomed by America, Singh believes deeply that we must give back to our nation. He knows that our freedoms must continue to be protected from violent extremism,” his profile says.

Before winning the Mayor’s election, Swarnjit served as a member of the City Council and has served on the Norwich Board of Education, the Commission on the City Plan, the Inland Wetland Commission, the Norwich Area Clergy Association, and as Director of the Norwich Community Development Corporation.

“As our next mayor, Singh will put his deep connections to our community and business skills to work building a brighter, more prosperous future for every Norwich resident,” his website said.

Swarnjit’s campaign has said that as the town’s next mayor, he will focus on cutting taxes, revitalising Norwich and attracting manufacturing.

“With a restored economy and a healthier tax base, Singh will lead the City Council towards lower taxes while still delivering budgets that reflect our values, easing the burden on Norwich families and residents,” it said.

Swarnjit is among the several candidates of Indian-origin who have registered historic wins in the November 4 elections, the most prominent being New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, Virginia Lieutenant Governor-elect Ghazala Hashmi, Ohio Mayor-elect Aftab Pureval and former Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla, who has been elected to the New Jersey State Assembly. PTI YAS ZH ZH