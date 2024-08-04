Woman killed, 4 injured as tractor carrying Hindu pilgrims returning from India falls into canal in Nepal

Kathmandu, Aug 4 (PTI) A woman died and four others, including her 11-year-old daughter, sustained injuries when a tractor carrying Hindu pilgrims returning from India fell into a canal in Nepal's Sarlahi district on Sunday, police said.

There were 25 pilgrims on the tractor at the time of the accident, which took place at Malangawa area.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the tractor as the Bolbom pilgrims were coming back home after offering holy water at a temple in Madhiya in Bihar, police said.

Patahi Devi, 45, a resident of Chakraghatta Rural Municipality, was critically injured and later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital, police said, adding that four others, including her daughter, were injured in the mishap.

The remaining pilgrims are reported to be safe. Police are currently searching for the tractor driver, who is at large.

The Bolbam festival takes place in the Hindu month of Shrawan during which pilgrims visit Shiva temples to offer holy water along with flowers, fruits, rice, and other materials to Lord Shiva. PTI SBP SCY SCY SCY