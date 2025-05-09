Woman officer in Pakistan arrested for criticising army, govt in WhatsApp group

Lahore, May 9 (PTI) A woman government officer in Pakistan was arrested on Friday for criticising the Pakistan Army and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government in a WhatsApp group, amid the military conflict with India.

According to the FIR, the National Cyber Crime Agency has booked and arrested National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) officer Hina Sheikh for passing derogatory remarks about the Pakistan Army (for its role in military conflict with India) and government of Pakistan in a WhatsApp group under sections 20, 24, 24(A), 26A of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The FIR further says the woman officer in question incited the general public against the Pakistan Army and the state. The alleged posts made by Hina are "a mischievous act of subversion to create rift between institutions of the state and general public to harm the state of Pakistan and the reputation of the Pakistan Army." It says Hina induced the general public to commit offences against the state on the ground of spreading anarchy, division in the social fabric, and hatred between the people of Pakistan.

The Sharif government recently arrested several social media vloggers, journalists, civil society members and Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf activists under PECA for critical posts against the Pakistan Army and the government.

The journalist bodies, civil society and opposition parties have termed the PECA a "draconian law" and demanded its repeal forthwith.