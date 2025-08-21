Woman on FBI's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list arrested in India for killing son

New York: A woman on the FBI's '10 Most Wanted Fugitive' list was arrested in India on charges of killing her six-year-old son, according to officials.

The arrest of Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 40, was the fourth "Top 10 Most Wanted" capture in seven months, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel said in an X post on Wednesday.

BREAKING: @FBI has arrested another Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive: Cindy Rodriguez Singh.



Singh is wanted on state charges of killing her six-year-old son. She will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age.



In March…

He credited law enforcement partners in Texas, the US Justice Department, and authorities in India for their coordination leading to Singh's arrest, who was wanted on state charges of killing her son.

She fled the US in 2023 to evade prosecution.

Fox News reported that Singh was arrested in India by the FBI, in coordination with Indian authorities and INTERPOL. She has been transported to the US and will be turned over to Texas authorities, it said.

In March 2023, authorities in Texas conducted a welfare check for Singh’s special needs son Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who had not been seen since October 2022.

Singh allegedly lied about his whereabouts, indicating that the child was in Mexico with his biological father and had been there since November 2022.

Two days later, she boarded a flight to India with her husband - the boy’s Indian-origin stepfather - and six other juvenile children and never returned.

The then-missing child was not present with them and never boarded the flight, according to the report.

Her son had numerous health and developmental issues, including a severe developmental disorder, social disorder, bone density issues, and chronic lung disease, Fox News reported, quoting officials.

Singh was formally charged in October 2023 in a Texas district court.

Singh's arrest came after an INTERPOL Red Notice was published for her last year and submitted to all member countries, including India. At that time, an extradition packet for Singh was also submitted, the report said. She will face charges of 'Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution' and 'Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age', Patel said.