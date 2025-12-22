Woman strangles teenage daughter to death after argument over smoking issue in Pakistan

Lahore, Dec 22 (PTI) A woman strangled her teenage daughter to death after an argument over the smoking issue in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Basti Sokar, Bahawalpur district of Punjab, some 400kms from Lahore, on Saturday night.

Police said that Nabila Ahmad, 45, and her daughter Ayesha, 16, often argue over the smoking issue. "Ayesha disliked her mother for smoking in public and would stop her from doing so," the police said.

On Saturday night, both mother and daughter argued over the matter. The mother got hyper, and in a fit of rage, she strangled Ayesha to death, police said. "After committing the crime, Nabila fled from the scene. However, a police team arrested her after a family member reported the matter to them," the police said, adding that the forensic and crime scene units have collected evidence. PTI MZ ZH ZH