'Women empowerment is about confidence building, perception change': ICAI Singapore chairperson

Singapore, May 24 (PTI) Women empowerment is neither about feminism nor equality; it's about confidence building and perception change, Anuradha Shroff, chairperson of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India’s Singapore Chapter, has said.

Shroff was speaking at the launch of ICAI Singapore's women empowerment sub-committee called EmpowerHer on Thursday.

“Women empowerment is not about feminism, it's also not about equality, it's about confidence building and perception change,” Shroff said, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

She emphasised the importance of fostering gender diversity and empowerment within the profession.

“The ICAI Singapore Chapter remains committed to fostering a supportive ecosystem for women professionals, ensuring they have resources, networks and opportunities to thrive in leadership roles,” said Shroff, the second women Chairperson of the ICAI Singapore Chapter, which was formed here in 2009.

The Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, and ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda were also present at the committee's launch, according to the statement.