Workers at major Bangladeshi port strike over lease to foreign operator

Dhaka, Feb 3 (PTI) Workers at Bangladesh’s main Chattogram seaport on Tuesday called an indefinite strike against Muhammad Yunus’ interim government’s move to lease out one of its key container terminals to a foreign operator.

“This is a suicidal decision,” Chattogram Bandar Rokkha Sangram Parishad Coordinator Humayun Kabir said while announcing the stoppage as the government appeared determined to lease out the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to Dubai-based operator DP World.

He said the complete work abstention would continue for an indefinite period until the government backtracks from its position.

The strike is being held even as Bangladesh is set to hold a general election on February 12, expected to end the interim government’s tenure.

Port workers and employees had enforced an eight-hour work stoppage since last Saturday. The strike has badly disrupted vessel movements.

The Sangram Parishad leaders alleged the government mounted pressure on them to accept the deal while confining them at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) office in Dhaka.

They claimed the officials were pushing for a contract based on revenue-sharing instead of a per-TEU rate, which the protestors fear would soon turn the port into a loss-making entity.

“Chief Adviser’s (Yunu’) Special Envoy for International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi, BIDA Chairman Ashik Chowdhury and National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman were present at the BIDA office to pressure us,” Kabir said.

He said until Tuesday, discussions were focused on the per-container rate, which has now moved towards a revenue-sharing arrangement. It would “very soon turn the port a loss-making entity, he added.

“In this situation, there is no scope to ease the movement. Therefore, we have decided to continue the protests indefinitely,” another coordinator, Ibrahim Khokon, said.

Business leaders feared the situation would severely affect the national economy, and particularly ahead of the Muslim fasting month Ramadan, the disruption might lead to an acute shortage of essentials and rising prices.

The development came a day after Shipping Adviser M Sakhawat Hossain told reporters the government would not take any decision over the management of ports, which could go against the national interest.

Being the world’s second-largest garment exporter, Bangladesh heavily relies on the port for most of its imports and exports.

The strike was called a week after Bangladesh’s High Court ruled the contract between the Chattogram Port Authority and the DP World was legal, removing legal barriers to the 25-year lease agreement for the NCT, which was launched in 2007.

According to officials, 95 per cent of Bangladesh’s international trade is handled through four terminals, with NCT accounting for 40 per cent.

The labour organisations also fear job losses under the new operator, which could send workers to compulsory retirement, while money would be siphoned abroad, and national revenue would be affected.