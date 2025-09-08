Workers from Kerala, Cochini Jews celebrate Onam across Israel

Jerusalem, Sep 8 (PTI) Indian caregivers, predominantly Malayalees, and Jews of Cochini origin, have celebrated the festival of Oman with great fervor in various cities of Israel during the past few days.

Hundreds of Indian community members came together in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Netanya for the celebrations that included colourful Pookalams, festive Sadya and cultural programmes performed by the caregivers community in Israel.

Ambassador of India to Israel, JP Singh, also attended the festivities in Jerusalem and lauded the work that caregivers are doing in Israel.

Recalling his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month, Singh told the gathering that the Israeli Premier “appreciated Indian caregivers for their dedication and professionalism in the field of Care-giving”.

The Indian envoy also reiterated the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the embassy should always “work to ensure safety and well-being of Indian caregivers, workers and students in Israel”.

Singh assured the caregivers of constant support and assistance by the Indian mission in Israel.

There are thousands of caregivers from India working in Israel, a big chunk of them from Kerala.

The Cochini Jewish community in Israel also marked 26th year of Onam celebrations in Israel.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian embassy, Sarvajeet Soodan, attended the festivities organised by the community.

Embassy officials also met brave Indian caregivers, Meera and Sabitha, and appreciated their exemplary courage in saving the lives of people during the October 7th terror attack.

There are about ninety five thousand Jews of Indian origin living in Israel who still carry fond memory of their motherland, India, and celebrate and cherish their heritage.

The community takes particular pride in the fact that India was the only country where Jews never faced any-demotion.

“​This year’s Onam celebrations by Indian caregivers not only symbolizes the efforts of the Indian diaspora to maintain their ties with India while in Israel, but also embody the festival’s spirit of inclusiveness, where people of all religions and backgrounds come together in harmony”, Jolly Stephen, a caregiver from Trivandrum, told PTI.

“By encouraging community bonding, Onam reminds us that joy, peace, and togetherness remain within reach, no matter how far we are from home”, she added. PTI HM SKS RD RD