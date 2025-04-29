World Bank sanctions USD 108 mn for Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Apr 29 (PTI) The World Bank has sanctioned additional funding of USD 108 million for improving the lives of women and girls by enhancing their access to essential services and economic opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan.

The Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project (KPRAP) projects have an estimated value of USD 30 million and USD 78 million respectively.

According to a release from the World Bank, the funding has been granted to help both projects accomplish their goals of increasing access to markets, jobs, and health and education services in a way that increases the province's resilience to natural catastrophes.

The USD 78 million in additional financing for the KPRAP will focus on providing safe and climate resilient road infrastructure, by upgrading and rehabilitating rural roads, thereby improving access to services including schools, health facilities, and markets.

“The project is crucial for improving the lives of people in the province, particularly women and girls, by enhancing their access to essential services and economic opportunities,” said Muhammad Bilal Paracha, Task Team Leader for the project.

The USD 30 million in additional financing for the KITE will help enhance the province's tourism sector by completing the rehabilitation of two roads that will improve access to the province’s pristine tourist spots in the vicinity.

"This additional financing underscores the World Bank's commitment to supporting Pakistan's and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's development goals," Paracha said.