World cannot be fatalistic about continuation of violence on large scale: Jaishankar at UNGA

United Nations, Sep 28 (PTI) The world cannot be fatalistic about the continuation of violence on a large scale, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warned on Saturday, asserting that the international community seeks “urgent solutions” to the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza.

“The UN has always maintained that peace and development go hand-in-hand, yet when challenges to one have emerged, due regard has not been given to the other,” Jaishankar said in his address to the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

He said economic implications for the weak and vulnerable need to be highlighted.

“But we must also recognise that conflicts themselves must be resolved. The world cannot be fatalistic about the continuation of violence on a large scale, no more than be impervious to its broader consequences. Whether it is the war in Ukraine or the conflict in Gaza, the international Community seeks urgent solutions. These sentiments must be acknowledged and acted upon,” Jaishankar said.

He said the UN is a testament to the agreed principles and shared objectives of the world order, and respect for international law and commitments are among the foremost in that regard.

"If we are to ensure global security and stability, then it is essential that those who seek to lead set the right example. Nor can we countenance egregious violations of our basic tenets," Jaishankar said.