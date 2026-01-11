World Hindi Day celebrated in Shanghai with participation of Chinese teachers, students

Beijing, Jan 11 (PTI) The Indian Consulate in Shanghai has celebrated Vishwa Hindi Divas with the participation of students and teachers of Hindi from top universities in China’s eastern region.

Addressing the gathering on Saturday, the Consul General of India in Shanghai Pratik Mathur said that Hindi connects us beyond borders.

Highlighting the dignity and glory of Hindi, he read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to the nation, “Hindi is not merely a language, but a powerful link that carries India’s sensitivity, values, and thought to the world,” a post on X by the Consulate said.

Students and teachers from prestigious universities in eastern China-- Fudan University, Shanghai International Studies University and East China Normal University -- shared their creative works and thoughts with the audience, it said.

Several Chinese universities teach Hindi as a regular course.

A large number of Indian diaspora members, along with the Shanghai-based diplomatic community, participated in the function.

The event also featured cultural showcases by children from the Shanghai Theatre Academy and a Bharatanatyam performance.