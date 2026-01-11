World Hindi Day observed in Nepal

Kathmandu, Jan 11 (PTI) The Indian Embassy here has observed World Hindi Day by organising various programmes at its premises at Lainchaur.

On the occasion on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message was read out by the Charge d' Affaires of the Embassy, Rakesh Pandey.

The programme featured recitation of Hindi poems and dance performances by students from various schools in Kathmandu, including Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Teachers and students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Kathmandu, mesmerised the audience by presenting popular Hindi bhajans and dances.

The programme commenced with recitation of hymns of Sama Veda by students of Kantibhairav Gurukul, Kathmandu.

On the occasion, Nisha Sharma from Nepal Music and Drama Academy, former Nepalese ambassador to India Rambhakta Thakur, Narayan Prasad Gautam, chairman of Sanskrit Department, Tribhuvan University, and litterateur Usha Thakur were honoured. PTI SBP GSP GSP