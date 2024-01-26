World leaders congratulate India on 75th Republic Day, laud progress in bilateral ties

London/Canberra, Jan 26 (PTI) Presidents, Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers of several countries on Friday wished India on its 75th Republic Day and expressed their hope for progress in bilateral relations and close people-to-people ties.

These leaders included those from the immediate neighbourhood in South Asia and some from far-flung nations such as Australia. Almost all of them posted their greetings on social media handles and some of them wrote letters or messages to Indian leaders.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended his warm wishes to the people of India on the same day as his country celebrates its national day and said, “We have an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer.” In a message to President Droupadi Murmu, the British King Charles III said he cherishes the “close bond” shared between the two countries.

“I am confident that our ties will continue to flourish in this very special seventy-fifth anniversary year of the Commonwealth — a fitting reminder of the enduring values and aspirations that unite us,” he wrote.

Congratulating India on a successful G20 presidency last year, King Charles said, “I look forward to our countries continuing to work together to tackle the world's most pressing global challenges.” Russian President Vladimir Putin commended the privileged strategic partnership with India and he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Republic Day in a telegram message.

“We value the privileged strategic partnership between our countries. I am confident that, through joint efforts, we will continue to systematically boost the constructive cooperation between Russia and India across the board,” the Russian leader said in his message published on the Kremlin website.

“This fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples as it in line with strengthening security and stability both regionally and globally,” he added.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushapakamal Dahal Prachanda posted on his X handle, “On the occasion of 75th Republic Day of India, I extend my best wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the government and friendly people of India for good health, peace and prosperity.

“I am confident that the ties of friendship between our countries will continue to grow further,” Prachanda said.

Israel Katz, Minister of Foreign Affairs and member of the political-security cabinet, Likud in Israel, extended his respect to his Indian counterpart Jaishankar, and the people of India as he said, “Our nations’ bond is strong, and we continue to strive for shared growth and enduring friendship between India and Israel.” M U M Ali Sabry, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka echoed the same greetings to Jaishankar and the people of India. His Ministry’s official X handle too posted: “Best wishes and sincere greetings from the people and the Government of #SriLanka to the people and the Government of the Republic of #India on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India | 26 January 2024! l " Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to India's leaders, congratulating them on the country’s 75th Republic Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday.

In a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, President Tharman recalled his last visits to India as Senior Minister in 2022 and 2023. “Singapore and India share a long and warm partnership, underpinned by close people-to-people ties and strong cooperation in a multitude of fields,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Lee, in his congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the friendship between the two nations was underpinned by “wide-ranging cooperation in trade, finance, defence, and close people-to-people ties.” Moosa Zameer, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives congratulated his counterpart Dr S Jaishankar and the friendly people of India with “warmest greetings and sincere good wishes” and said, in a post on X, “I am confident that the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between Maldives and India will continue to flourish in the years ahead.” Multiple Embassies and High Commissions in New Delhi, such as that of Sri Lanka, extended their warm greetings to the Government and people of India on the 75th Republic Day.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade at New Delhi thanked India after the celebrated event: "A great honour for France."