World leaders congratulate PM Modi on historic election victory

Colombo, Jun 5 (PTI) Several world leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the general elections and expressed their desire to work closely with him.

The Election Commission of India has declared results for all Lok Sabha constituencies, with the Bharatiya Janata Party winning 240 of the 543 seats and the Congress 99.

The BJP-led NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples," Meloni said in a post on X.

President Wickremesinghe extended his warmest felicitations to the BJP-led NDA on its victory demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of Modi.

"As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India," the Sri Lankan president wrote on X.

Nepal Prime Minister 'Prachanda' congratulated his Indian counterpart on the electoral success of his party-led alliance.

"Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on the electoral success of BJP and NDA in the Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive term. We are happy to note the successful completion of the world's largest democratic exercise with the enthusiastic participation of the people of India," he said in a post on X.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth congratulated Modi on his historic win.

"Congratulations Prime Minister Modi Ji @narendramodi on your laudable victory for a historic third term. Under your helm, the largest democracy will continue to achieve remarkable progress. Long live the Mauritius-India special relationship," Jugnauth posted on X.

Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu also congratulated Modi and voiced his desire to work with the Indian prime minister to advance the bilateral ties.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term.

"I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries," Muizzu, whose statements and actions have hit bilateral ties since the pro-China leader assumed office in November last year.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also congratulated Modi and NDA for the historic third consecutive win and said he looked forward to working closely with him.

"Congratulations to my friend PM @narendramodi ji and NDA for the historic 3rd consecutive win in the world's biggest elections. As he continues to lead Bharat to great heights, I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the relations between our 2 countries," he wrote on X.