World leaders including Biden, Putin and Sunak congratulate PM Narendra Modi on historic election victory

Washington/London, Jun 5 (PTI) US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron were among dozens of world leaders who congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the general elections and expressed their desire to work closely with him.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential," Biden said in his congratulatory message.

During a telephone conversation, President Putin "warmly congratulated" Modi on the success of his party in the elections, his office said.

"This reflects the support of the political course pursued by the Indian leadership, recognition of the results achieved in the socio-economic development of the country and strengthening of its international authority," the Kremlin said in a statement posted on the official Telegram channel.

"Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of the Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnership, which will continue expanding in all areas," it said, adding that the two leaders agreed to continue constructive personal interaction.

A congratulatory letter was also sent to PM Modi, it added.

British Prime Minister Sunak said he spoke to Modi and congratulated him on his election victory. "The UK and India share the closest of friendships, and together that friendship will continue to thrive," the Indian-origin leader wrote in a post on X.

Noting that India has concluded the world's largest elections, Macron said, "Congratulations @NarendraModi, my dear friend. Together we will continue strengthening the strategic partnership that unites India and France." Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a post on X.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term. May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho !", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on platform X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the successful holding of the world's largest democratic elections in India.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections. I wish the people of India peace and prosperity, and I hope for continued cooperation between our countries. India and Ukraine share common values and a rich history. May our partnership continue to thrive, bringing progress and mutual understanding for our nations," he said.

"Everyone in the world recognises the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit," he said.

An international peace summit concerning the Russia-Ukrainian war is planned to be held in Burgenstock Resort in Switzerland on June 15–16.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te congratulated Modi and said: "We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing #Taiwan-#India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology & other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the #IndoPacific." China also congratulated Modi on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the general elections and said it stands ready to work with India bearing in mind the overall interests of bilateral ties.

"We noted the results of India’s general election and extend congratulations on the victory of BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

A sound and stable India relationship is conducive to the interests of both the countries and conducive to the peace and development in the region and beyond, she told a media briefing here answering questions on the outcome of India's elections.

China stands ready to work with India to act in the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples bearing in mind the overall interests of our ties and look to the future and advance the bilateral ties on a steady track, Mao said.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Prime Minister Modi for winning the historic third consecutive term, saying the exercise of democracy in India is indeed a marvel. "Prime Minister Modi has overseen a historic reconfiguration of the Indian economy, one that promises a better life for India’s citizenry as well as the region at large. I look forward to working closely with him as we forge a new era of relations between Malaysia and India," he said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo congratulated Modi for the successful completion and result of the general election and said he was looking forward to the enhanced Indonesia-India comprehensive strategic partnership for the mutual prosperity of the two countries and the region.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong congratulated Modi and said he was looking forward to working with him to deepen the Singapore-India partnership and to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended his warmest felicitations to the BJP-led NDA on its victory demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of Modi.

"As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India," the Sri Lankan president wrote on X.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena while offering congratulations to Modi said Sri Lanka was looking forward to a strengthened bilateral relationship in his third term in office.

"Sri Lanka is committed to working together with India to overcome challenges and explore new opportunities for enhancing cooperation for peace across the world." “I look forward to continuously working with Your Excellency to further promote strong bilateral ties. Please accept our highest consideration”, Gunawardena said.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal congratulated his Indian counterpart on the electoral success of his party-led alliance.

"Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on the electoral success of BJP and NDA in the Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive term. We are happy to note the successful completion of the world's largest democratic exercise with the enthusiastic participation of the people of India," he said in a post on X.

Main Opposition leader and Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba also congratulated Modi.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth congratulated Modi on his historic win. "Under your helm, the largest democracy will continue to achieve remarkable progress. Long live the Mauritius-India special relationship," Jugnauth posted on X.

Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu also congratulated Modi and voiced his desire to work with the Indian prime minister to advance the bilateral ties.

"I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries," said Muizzu, whose statements and actions have hit bilateral ties since the pro-China leader assumed office in November last year.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also congratulated Modi and NDA for the historic third consecutive win and said he looked forward to working closely with him.

"Congratulations to my friend PM @narendramodi ji and NDA for the historic 3rd consecutive win in the world's biggest elections. As he continues to lead Bharat to great heights, I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the relations between our 2 countries," he wrote on X.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa, Vice President of Maldives Hussain Mohamed Latheef, Lithuania President Gitanas Nausėda, President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto were among the leaders who congratulated Modi on his election victory. PTI NSA/ZH AKJ ZH ZH