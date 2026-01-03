World leaders react as US strikes Venezuela, captures Maduro

London/Moscow, Jan 3 (PTI) Global leaders on Saturday reacted sharply to the US strike on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, with some expressing concern and urging restraint, while others backed Washington’s move.

Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured in a large-scale US strike on the capital city of Caracas and will face criminal charges in New York, according to US President Donald Trump.

The strikes and the capture prompted sharp criticism from key global players, including Russia and China.

The Russian Foreign Ministry "strongly" urged the US leadership to "reconsider their position and release the legitimately elected president of a sovereign country and his spouse".

"We highlight the need to create conditions for resolving any existing issues between the United States and Venezuela through dialogue," it said in a Telegram post.

China condemned the US airstrikes, describing them as "hegemonic acts" that seriously violate international law.

“China is deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the US’s blatant use of force against a sovereign state and action against its President,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

“China firmly opposes it. We call on the US to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and stop violating other countries’ sovereignty and security," it said.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the strikes and Maduro's capture an "unacceptable line", adding that these represent the most serious affront to Venezuela's sovereignty and an "extremely dangerous precedent" for the entire international community.

"Attacking countries, in flagrant violation of international law, is the first step toward a world of violence, chaos, and instability, where the law of the strongest prevails over multilateralism," he said in an X post, adding that this "threatens the preservation" of Latin America and the Caribbean region as a zone of peace".

Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc is "closely monitoring" the situation in Venezuela and urged "restraint", calling for respect of the UN Charter.

In an X post, Kallas said she spoke to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the EU's Ambassador in Caracas.

"The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint. The safety of EU citizens in the country is our top priority," she said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK was not involved in the US operation in Venezuela and that he would seek additional information from Trump.

Starmer said he always believes that international law should be upheld. “But I think at this stage, fast-moving situation, let's establish the facts and take it from there,” he said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for "de-escalation and responsibility" and in a social media post said that international law and the principles of the UN Charter must be respected.

Meanwhile, Argentinian President Javier Milei, a Trump ally, spoke out in support of the developments.

Reacting to news of the US intervention in Venezuela, he said in a social media post, “Freedom moves forward. Long live freedom, damn it!” Argentine media reported. In an X post, Ecuador President Daniel Noboa said, "To all the narco chavista criminals, your time is coming. Your structure will completely collapse across the entire continent." In a press conference following Maduro's capture, Trump said that the US is 'going to run' Venezuela until safe transition of power can take place.

He also said that the US will tap Venezuela's vast oil reserves and sell 'large amounts' to other countries. PTI GRS GRS GRS