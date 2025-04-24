World must condemn Pahalgam terror attack for which there can be no justification: India's envoy to UN

United Nations, Apr 24 (PTI) Mourning the loss of lives in the Pahalgam terror attack, India’s envoy here said the UN and the world must publicly condemn such acts perpetrated against civilians and tourists for which there can be no justification.

The attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

“India mourns the loss of lives in the brutal terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, day before yesterday,” India’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador P Harish, said on Thursday.

“I wish to thank India’s friends and partners who expressed condolences, stood in solidarity with us at this difficult hour and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The UN and the world must publicly condemn such terrorism perpetrated against civilians and tourists for which there can be no justification,” Harish said. PTI YAS PY PY PY