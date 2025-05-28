World should speak in one voice against terrorism: Italian Senator Craxi

Rome, May 28 (PTI) An all-party delegation on Wednesday met Italian Senator Stefania Craxi, who said the world should speak in one voice against terrorism and proposed India-Italy cooperation to address the global menace.

The eight-member delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, which arrived in Rome on Tuesday, briefed Craxi, the head of the Senate’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, about India's united stance against terrorism in all its forms, and zero tolerance against cross-border terrorism, the Indian mission in Rome said.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s designs and India’s response to terror, especially in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

"Senator Craxi stated that we should speak in one voice against terrorism and proposed India-Italy cooperation to address this global scourge," the Indian Embassy in Rome said on X.

The delegation, upon arriving in Rome, was received by Ambassador Vani Rao, who briefed the team about its packed schedule in the city.

"The delegation will convey India's firm and united message against cross-border terrorism in the context of #OperationSindoor," the embassy said.

The delegation led by Prasad visited France before arriving in Italy. It will then visit Denmark, Germany, the UK, and the European Union in Brussels.

The delegation's discussions in Italy are aimed at strengthening India's bilateral and international cooperation to combat terrorism, according to a statement by the Indian Embassy in Rome.

"The visit will further enhance mutual understanding between India and Italy and strengthen the growing strategic partnership," it said.

The delegation would interact with parliament members, think tanks, the media in Rome, and also meet a cross-section of the vibrant Indian community in Italy.

The statement said the leadership of India and Italy had been in contact with each other since the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 to reiterate Italy’s commitment to combat international terrorism.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, following which Pakistan attempted to attack the Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions. PTI PY PY