World today needs govts which are inclusive, free from corruption: PM Modi

DubaiL Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the world today needs governments that are inclusive and free from corruption, as he asserted that his mantra over the years has been 'minimum government, maximum governance'.

Addressing the World Governments Summit here on the second day of this visit to the UAE, Modi said that in the last few years in India, people's trust in the government government has increased.

"People have trust in the intent and commitment of the Indian government. This was possible only because we prioritised public sentiments," he said.

Modi said that as chief minister of Gujarat and as Prime Minister he had spent 23 years in government and his principle of 'minimum government, maximum governance'.

The prime minister said his government focused on women-led development, strengthening the financial, social, and political conditions of the Indian women.

Modi said social and financial inclusion has been his government's priority and over 50 crore people were connected to the banking system.

The world today needs governments that are inclusive, take everyone along, and are clean and free from corruption, he asserted.

"On one hand the world is progressing towards modernity, on the other, the challenges from earlier centuries are intensifying," he said.

Today, technology is proving to be a key disruptor be it positive or negative, he said.

"Terrorism in various forms is bringing new challenges before humanity every day. Today, climate challenges are becoming widespread with time. On the one hand, there are domestic concerns, on the other hand, the international system seems in disarray," Modi said.

In his remarks, Modi also said Dubai is becoming the epicentre of the global economy, commerce and technology.

Hailing UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Modi said he is a leader with vision and resolve.

The World Governments Summit is taking place under the theme of 'Shaping Future Governments' with the conversation involving governments, international organisations, thought leaders, and private sector leaders from around the globe.