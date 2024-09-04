X handles of Lara, Tiffany Trump hacked; post about crypto token

New Delhi: The social media accounts of Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump were compromised on Wednesday morning, as claimed by Eric Trump in a post on X alerting followers that his wife and sister's accounts had been hacked.

Minutes later, Eric posted about X restoring the accounts.

.@twitter was amazing and has locked down @LaraLeaTrump and @TiffanyATrump accounts within minutes. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 4, 2024

The breach came to light when Lara and Tiffany's accounts began posting about a new crypto token, which was later confirmed by Eric Trump to be a scam.

The posts, which have since been deleted, included endorsements for what appeared to be a new venture by the Trump family into the cryptocurrency space, specifically mentioning a token associated with World Liberty Finance.

However, these posts were swiftly identified as fraudulent by Eric Trump, who warned the public not to engage with the mentioned cryptocurrency.

This incident follows a pattern of high-profile account hacks, reminiscent of when Donald Trump Jr.'s account was compromised in 2023, leading to bizarre and false announcements, including the death of former President Donald Trump.

Despite platforms like X enhancing their security measures, including two-factor authentication, these incidents suggest that more robust defenses might be necessary, particularly for accounts with significant influence or those of political figures.